How to block spam emails in your Gmail?

Managing the constant flow of spam emails in Gmail can be a tough job, often hiding important messages among unwanted ones. Yet, a couple of simple strategies can tidy up the inbox and effectively stop spam.

Mass Reporting and Unsubscribing:

Select the spam emails to unsubscribe from.

Click on the 'i' icon and choose 'Report spam' or 'Report spam and unsubscribe'.

Opt for 'Report spam and unsubscribe' for a comprehensive approach.

Result: Cease receiving emails from these accounts.

Creating Filters:

Use the search box to find 'unsubscribe' to identify promotional emails.

Select and cross-check these emails to avoid deleting valuable ones.

Click the three dots, opt for 'Filter messages like these'.

Create a filter, choose actions (e.g., delete, label, mark as read).

A pop-up confirms the filter's creation.

Temporary Email ID:

Prevent spam by not sharing your primary Gmail ID on random websites.

Access free temporary email IDs from sites like temp-mail.org.

Copy the temporary address for usage on websites.

Receive emails at this temporary address, protecting your primary Gmail.

Alternatively, create a designated Gmail ID for such website usage.

By efficiently utilizing these techniques, Gmail users can reclaim control over their inboxes and safeguard their crucial communications from being obscured by unwanted spam.

