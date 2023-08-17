Google expanding AI capabilities with life advice tool: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google

Google is reportedly working on an artificial intelligence (AI) tool aimed at providing users with life advice, as part of its efforts to compete with Microsoft-owned OpenAI's technology. The project is being undertaken by Google DeepMind with Brain, an AI team based in Silicon Valley. They are testing ambitious tools that could transform generative AI, the technology behind chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, into a personal life coach, according to The New York Times.

Google DeepMind has been utilizing generative AI for a variety of tasks, encompassing at least 21 different types of personal and professional functions. These include tools that offer users life advice, creative ideas, planning instructions, and educational tips. The project is being assessed by Scale AI, a contractor partnered with Google DeepMind, which has assembled teams of experts to test the capabilities.

The evaluation involves over 100 experts holding doctorates in various fields, along with numerous other workers responsible for assessing the AI tool's responses. A Google DeepMind spokeswoman commented on the ongoing evaluations, highlighting the collaboration with various partners to ensure the development of safe and helpful technology.

One aspect of the testing involves examining the AI's capacity to provide insightful responses to personal questions. Workers were given a sample prompt, exemplifying a scenario where a user seeks guidance from the AI regarding a personal predicament involving a close friend's wedding and financial constraints.

In a related development, Google had previously showcased its first vision-language-action (VLA) model for robot control in July. This model displayed improved capabilities in terms of generalization and understanding beyond the specific robotic data it had been exposed to, indicating advancements in semantic and visual comprehension.

The AI-powered life advice tool demonstrates Google's ongoing efforts to expand its AI capabilities into more personalized and supportive domains, competing with other AI-powered solutions in the market.

