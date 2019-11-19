Xiaomi to soon launch a new Mi Band in India

Image Source : XIAOMI INDIA / TWITTER Xiaomi to soon launch a new budget-oriented Mi Band in India.

Xiaomi is now teasing a new product, which is expected to sit somewhere in between the Mi Band 3 and the all-new Mi Band 4. The company is teasing about a wearable that will measure step count and looks quite like the Mi Band 4.

These teasers are pointing towards a new fitness tracker. The video released by the company on its official twitter handle first showcases the word “unfit,” which later becomes fit. With the animation changing to fit, the video shows steps alongside an outline of something similar to a Mi Band 4. At the end of the video, the video writes “coming soon” highlighting the letter “i” here. This could mean that the new smart band will be called the Mi Band 4i and it will be a toned-down version of the Mi Band 4.

It's not a 👟 but something that tracks every step you take. Do you know who am 'i'?



RT if you know what is coming! pic.twitter.com/kbcQxrYTBy — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) November 19, 2019

While many of us will think that the upcoming tracker will be dubbed Mi Band 4i, Xiaomi has assured its not what it will be called. In a recent tweet where a fan replied to the teaser “Mi Band 4i”, Xiaomi India replied with a GIF that says “this close.” So, it might be called the Mi Band 3i where it will come with a display like the Mi Band 3 but will pull other features from its elder sibling.

Xiaomi might be launching a cheap fitness tracker with just a step counter and nothing else. This will help the company in bringing down the price even below Rs. 1,000. However, we will need to wait until the company makes the announcement.

