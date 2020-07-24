Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 to go on its first sale in India today: Price, offers, features and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Note 9 in Arctic White colour

Xiaomi recenlty unveiled the Redmi Note 9 in addition to the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max in India. Now, the smartphone is all set to go on its first sale in the country today. Read on to know more the device.

Redmi Note 9 Price, Availability, Offers

The Redmi Note 9 will be up for grabs as part of its first sale via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Stores and other offline channels. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 11,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, Rs. 13,499 for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Rs. 14,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As for the offers, interested buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on the use of an ICICI debit or credit card on EMI and can also avail no-cost EMI on the new Redmi smartphone.

Redmi Note 9 Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a punch hole in the top left corner. It is powered by a2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and comes in three RAM/Stroage options: 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB.

The smartphone features quad rear cameras rated at 48MP (main camera), 8MP (ultra-wide lens), 2MP (macro lens), and a 2MP (depth sensor). The smartphone has a 13MP in-display front camera. It is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast charger support and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and three colour options: Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Aqua Green.

