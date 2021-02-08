Xiaomi patents foldable smartphone solution to mitigate creases: Report

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi patents foldable smartphone solution to mitigate creases.

Chinese smartphone Xiaomi has patented a foldable smartphone solution to reduce crease in the foldable devices. The company filed this patent with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) in July 2019. However, it got approved and published only on February 2, 2021, reports GizmoChina.This patent is titled "Support Structure of Flexible Screen, Flexible Screen Structure and Terminal Equipment".

According to the documentation, this design includes two supporting structure for the flexible display panel. The second structure, which is close to the screen is deformable. Hence, when the device is closed, the display has a low chance of getting affected by a larger crease in the long run, the report said.

Foldable smartphones come in two different types -- the first design folds out to be a tablet, whereas the second design resembles clamshell phones from the past. But both these designs have one thing in common and that is creases.

Xiaomi is working on a foldable smartphone codenamed 'Cetus' that is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, 108MP camera, and MIUI 12 based on Android 11.The company also officially introduced its first quad-curved waterfall screen concept smartphone on all four edges, which means there will be no port or buttons on any side of the device, this week.

Xiaomi said the aim is to "extend the limits of the display to infinity" and enable "a true, port-free unibody design". The 88-degree hyper quad-curved screen design allows visual interfaces to flow over the phone's surface like water.