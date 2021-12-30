Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
Xiaomi MIUI 13 update roadmap announced by Mi Community

Xiaomi has recently posted on its Mi Community, announcing its latest user interface MIUI 13 for phones, tablets, smart devices as well as TVs.

IANS Reported by: IANS
Beijing Published on: December 30, 2021 12:15 IST
Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 11 series to get the MIUI 13 update in the first quarter of 2022
  • MIUI 13 brings a new font dubbed MiSans
  • Xiaomi has introduced dynamic widgets with MIUI 13

Xiaomi recently announced its latest user interface MIUI 13 for phones, tablets, smart devices as well as TVs and now the company has revealed its devices in line for the update.

In a recent post on Mi Community, Xiaomi detailed the MIUI 13 update roadmap outlining which Redmi and Mi devices that will be eligible for the new update.

The first set of MIUI 13 builds will go live on the China Closed Beta branch with Public Beta builds to follow suit next month. Meanwhile, the stable rollout is set to kick off from Q1 2022, reports XDADevelopers.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, 11T Pro, Mi 11T, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite 5G NE Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, and more will receive MiUI 13 stable update starting from Q1 2022.

MIUI 13 brings a new font dubbed MiSans. The company claims that it is a simple font optimised for English and Chinese languages for comfortable reading and clear visibility.

Xiaomi has introduced dynamic widgets with MIUI 13. Furthermore, MIUI 13 includes improvements to Atomic Memory, Focus Computation, and Liquid Storage that debuted with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

MIUI 13 Pad brings support for floating windows with support to resize the app windows as per the necessity. There is support for custom shortcuts on the keyboard.

