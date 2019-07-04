Image Source : TWITTER/BINISHSADIQ1 WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Services global outage: How Twitter users reacted with funny memes

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook's services seemingly had a global outage on Wednesday with media reports and tweets reported the issue that was prevalent across the US, Europe and Africa. India too faced issues while transferring media including audio and images.

Users could send files, but images could not be downloaded at the receivers end. Facebook had later confirmed that the lengthy outage was restored after almost 12 hours.

With WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook outage, this is how Twitter users reacted.

Instagram facebook and whatsapp users coming to twitter 😂😂 #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/BuxFszyKss — Sharan (@Sharan34080952) July 4, 2019

“WhatsApp is down”



People that don’t have online friends: pic.twitter.com/cUDVcIEWNp — Jay (@HectoringJ) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile Facebook employees pic.twitter.com/3yJqLd0mlr — Samay Patel (@IndianGadgetGuy) July 3, 2019

Youth around the world today when Facebook and Instagram went down! pic.twitter.com/cg0FiVGDpj — Camo (@Camo29956999) July 3, 2019

Facebook: Down

Instagram: Down

Whatsapp: Down



Logging into Twitter like: pic.twitter.com/IKLLwQwuLA — ⚜️ZIΛD⚜️ (@Ziad_M_Shahin) July 3, 2019

WhatsApp Down #FacebookDown #instagramdown what is happening? Twitter be the KING of Social media... pic.twitter.com/yIEYcrfEUY — Binish sadiq (@BinishSadiq1) July 4, 2019

Me when I hear😢

Whatsapp down

Facebook Down

Instagram Down

Sab Kuch Down

But Twitter Is Working Fine. pic.twitter.com/AaPOeKdLh7 — Juhi Rajput (@Juhi_rajput98) July 4, 2019

