WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Services global outage: How Twitter users reacted with funny memes

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook's services seemingly had a global outage on Wednesday with media reports and tweets reported the issue that was prevalent across the US, Europe and Africa. India too faced issues while transferring media including audio and images.
Also, read: Vivo Z1 Pro with Snapdragon 712, 32MP in-display camera and 5000mAh battery launched in India
Users could send files, but images could not be downloaded at the receivers end. Facebook had later confirmed that the lengthy outage was restored after almost 12 hours.
With WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook outage, this is how Twitter users reacted.
Instagram facebook and whatsapp users coming to twitter 😂😂 #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/BuxFszyKss— Sharan (@Sharan34080952) July 4, 2019
This is Twitter users when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp is Down #instagramdown #WhatsAppDown #facebookdown #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/5hT9hz43sN— Vijay Girl Fans (@PriyaOffical) July 4, 2019
#whatsappdown #instagramdown #facebookdown twitter before facebook,— Himanshu_Rai_18 (@himansh52250419) July 4, 2019
Instagram,
Whatsapp,
Crashed out
Twitter pic.twitter.com/Rq9mYzoeq1
“WhatsApp is down”— Jay (@HectoringJ) July 4, 2019
People that don’t have online friends: pic.twitter.com/cUDVcIEWNp
Meanwhile Facebook employees pic.twitter.com/3yJqLd0mlr— Samay Patel (@IndianGadgetGuy) July 3, 2019
Youth around the world today when Facebook and Instagram went down! pic.twitter.com/cg0FiVGDpj— Camo (@Camo29956999) July 3, 2019
Facebook: Down— ⚜️ZIΛD⚜️ (@Ziad_M_Shahin) July 3, 2019
Instagram: Down
Whatsapp: Down
Logging into Twitter like: pic.twitter.com/IKLLwQwuLA
WhatsApp Down #FacebookDown #instagramdown what is happening? Twitter be the KING of Social media... pic.twitter.com/yIEYcrfEUY— Binish sadiq (@BinishSadiq1) July 4, 2019
Instagram and whatsapp users meeting on Twitter #instagramdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/LmKD8aCpfm— Ang (@unstxbleheadass) July 3, 2019
Me when I hear😢— Juhi Rajput (@Juhi_rajput98) July 4, 2019
Whatsapp down
Facebook Down
Instagram Down
Sab Kuch Down
But Twitter Is Working Fine. pic.twitter.com/AaPOeKdLh7
Also, read: Tim Cook rubbishes reports of Jony Ive frustrated with him