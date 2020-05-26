Vivo Y70s with Exynos 880 processor launched: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : VIVO Vivo Y70s in black colour

Vivo has introduced a new mid-range smartphone in its Y series called the Vivo Y70s in China. The smartphone comes with the main highlight as the just-announced Exynos 880 processor. This makes the Vivo Y70s the first smartphone to come with the new Samsung processor. Among others, the Vivo Y70s also comes with 5G support. Read on to know more about the new Vivo smartphone.

Vivo Y70s Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y70s comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD punch-hole display and comes in two RAM and storage variants: 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The octa-core Exynos 880 processor comes with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup (a 48MP main camera, an 8MP super wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor). The front camera stands at 16MP. It comes with various camera features such as LED flash, EIS, Portrait mode, AR filters, Night View, slow-motion videos, and more.

The Vivo Y70s gets its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs FunTouch OS 10 based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports dual-5G mode, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a micro-USB port, and stereo speakers. It comes in Starlight Blue, Fog Mirror, and Moon Shadow Black colours.

Vivo Y70s Price, Availability

The Vivo Y70s comes with a price tag of CNY 1,998 (around Rs. 21,200) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant and CNY 2,198 (around Rs. 23,300) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option. It will go on sale in China, starting June 1. However, there is no word on its availability in India yet.

