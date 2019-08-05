Monday, August 05, 2019
     
Vivo S1 up for pre-order through retail stores before August 7 launch

Vivo S1 is set to launch in India on 7th August 2019 that comes with triple rear camera and MediaTek Helio P65 CPU.

New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2019 18:05 IST
Image Source : VIVO

Vivo S1, the latest smartphone from the company that comes with an in-display sensor is set to launch in India on 7th August 2019. The company has started taking pre-orders of the smartphone via offline stores. As per 91Mobiles, the phone will be up for pre-orders till 7th August, wherein customers will be required to pay Rs 2000 downpayment. The reports also point to only one variant of 4GB RAM for pre-order.

As per reports, the handset will be going on sale via offline stores on 7th August from 6 pm. Earlier reports suggest that the Vivo S1 price starts at Rs 17,990. The Vivo S1 has already launched in Indonesia that gets a triple rear camera setup and MediaTek Helio P65 processor.

Vivo S1 specifications

Vivo S1 comes with a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, backed with waterdrop style notch and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 CPU. The phone runs on Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It gets a 16MP primary sensor at the back, along with an 8MP lens and a 2MP depth camera. On the front is a 32MP camera for selfie and the phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery.

