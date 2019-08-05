Image Source : PIXABAY/USA-REISEBLOGGER Facebook and Instagram again face outage globally

Facebook and Instagram users from different part of the world took it up on Twitter on Sunday to report a problem while using Instagram and Facebook.

Sean Platter, Art Director at Universal Animation Studios, Los Angeles tweeted, "So Facebook isn't uploading videos this morning? (at least it's not working here)".

Another user wrote, "Facebook share not working today".

Instagram users reported issues with login, while Facebook users reports centred around the use of media like photos and videos.

According to a report in CNET, apart from users in the US, people from Australia, Canda and parts of Asia also complained about having troubles using both Instagram and Facebook.

There have been several occasions this year where both Instagram and Facebook app faced major outage for hours in India too.

Facebook apps recorded their longest ever 12-hour outage on March 14.

Just like Facebook in the last few months, many Google services like Gmail, Maps and Calendar too broke down many times for users worldwide.

(With IANS inputs)

