Snapchat to let advertisers create quick ads via Instant Create

Snapchat the photo-messaging app rolled out a new feature called Instant Create on its platform that allows advertisers to create quick ads. For this user will have to select an objective, enter your business website and finalise the target to increase web visits, app visits or app installs.

The company wrote in a blog post, explaining the three steps of an ad-making tool "Just select your objective (increase web visits, app installs, or app visits), enter your business website and finalise your targeting. Then you're ready to publish!"

For medium and small businesses that lack budget and resources, Snapchat's 'Instant Create' offers a tool that is easy to use for creating quick single-ad campaigns backed with minimal design requirements.

As soon as the business URL is provided, Instant Create then pulls in photos directly from the website inorder to help create an ad and for quick creatives, users will have an option of using imported images or upload new ones via computer.

Right now, Instant Create only supports Snap Ads.

The company blog noted, "Instant Create is available to all advertisers in our self-service Ads Manager. It removes friction from our self-serve tools by decreasing the time and creative investment required".

The new tool will also offer marketers who still haven't advertised on Snapchat, a way to try the platform out without having to invest much in comprehensive campaigns.

