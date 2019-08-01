Image Source : CONSUMER.HUAWEI Huawei launches Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 to take on Xiaomi and Realme in India

Huawei launches the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 in India. The biggest highlight of the phone is the pop-up selfie camera that comes with a notch-less display and a 4000mAh battery.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 specifications

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ LED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio with 1080x2340 pixels and is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F processor with 4GB RAM. It runs on EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9 Pie and houses a 4000mAh battery.

It comes with a 64GB and 128GB onboard storage and features a rear fingerprint sensor with GPS. 4G LTE support and USB-Type C. It comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and measures 163.5x77.3x8.8mm in terms of dimensions.

For cameras, the phone comes with a triple rear camera set up that includes a 16 Megapixel primary sensor, an 8 Megapixel secondary camera along with a 2 Megapixel camera. On the front is a 16 Megapixel pop-up camera for selfies.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price is Rs 15,990. For offers, it comes with up to 10 per cent SBI bank instant discount, up to Rs 20,000 Jio benefits and Rs 500 Amazon Pay discount.

