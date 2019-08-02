Image Source : PIXABAY/TSYMYN Google starts testing its monthly gaming subscription service Play Pass

Google has started testing its own monthly gaming subscription called Play Pass, in an attempt to compete with Apple's upcoming library for mobile games, Apple Arcade.

Also, read: Huawei launches Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 to take on Xiaomi and Realme in India

According to reports by Verge, the Play Pass subscription by Google is expected to offer "hundreds of premium apps and games" with no in-app purchases or ads for a flat monthly fee.

As per leaked screenshots that were received by the Android Police website through a reader, Google's Play Pass will require users to pay $4.99 monthly fee for unlimited access to a catalog of premium apps and games.

The screenshot shared show game titles like "Knights of the Old Republic", "Threes", "Monument Valley", "Limbo" and "Stardew Valley" as part of the service.

As far as the details are concerned Google's gaming subscription looks similar to the upcoming Apple Arcade subscription that was announced in March this year.

As per a report, Apple Arcade subscription is focused on games, wherein Google Play Pass is offering access to an existing catalogue of games and apps that are already on Google Play Store.

For now, Google hasn't officially announced or reported concerns on its monthly gaming subscription plan for Android users.

It was reported in April that Apple invested $500 million to build a stable of Arcade gaming service that is expected to launch in 2019 second half.

(With IANS inputs)

Also, read: Friendship Day 2019: 10 interesting gadgets you can buy under Rs 3,000