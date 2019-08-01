Image Source : PIXABAY/FREE-PHOTOS Friendship Day 2019: 10 interesting gadgets you can buy under Rs 3,000

Friendship Day has its importance for people who celebrate the friendship spirit and to make this day distinctive, special gifts are required to be presented to your special friend. Following are some affordable and multi-functional smart bands and gadgets that you can gift your dear friends.

Also, read: Google Pay will now send app notifications and SMS to inform users for secure transactions

Friendship Day 2019: Samsung Galaxy Fit e Smart band

MRP: Rs 2,490

Samsung Galaxy Fit e Smart band comes with PMOLED Display and backs auto-detect 3 exercises backed with Heart Rate monitor with Samsung Health app. It offers smartphone notification and alerts and comes with a water-resistant design and 6 days of battery life.

Friendship Day 2019: Portronics POR-924 Yogg Plus Smart Fitness Wristband

MRP: Rs 2,499

Portronics POR-924 Yogg Plus is a device that simply compliments your Smartphone. Users can see notifications about new social media messages, emails, SMS, missed calls, fitness goals and more. It pairs using Bluetooth 4.0 that consumes less power. It can be charged easily using Yogg Plus via 5V/500mA USB wall adaptor. It is an all-weather friend device that comes with dust and water resistance of IP67.

Friendship Day 2019: Toreto ZEAL Smart Bracelet

MRP: Rs 1,999

Toreto ZEAL Smart Bracelet is a great device that helps keep a tab on your health. It measures your vitals, step counts and quality of sleep, along with other features like heart rate monitoring and blood pressure to stay in shape. It comes with a ‘Find My Mobile’ feature that allows users to locate your lost phone and protect its data too. It can be used to remotely control the smart phone’s camera via the bracelet. Users can also switch the training mode that tracks running, walking and exercising. It also comes with an alarm. It works well in water and comes with the IP67 rating.

Friendship Day 2019: Gizmore GizFit 901 Fitness Band

MRP: Rs 1,299

Gizmore GizFit 901 Fitness Band comes with many great features that include Heart-rate monitoring, blood pressure and sleep. It comes with HR Sensor Interface and uses IPS colour screen HD experience. Users can reject or answer a call, and time display with 3 user interface options. It comes with IP67 waterproof level and boasts anti-lost function, along with stopwatch. It comes packed with 3.7V/90mAh battery and Realtek8762 chipset.

Friendship Day 2019: Wireless BD330 Earbuds

MRP: Rs 2999

Wireless BD330 Earbuds is a great option for music lovers. The earbuds are based on V4.2 wireless technology and come with 10-meter transmission range.

Friendship Day 2019: Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones

MRP: Rs 1799

The Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphone Red comes with 40mm Dynamic driver, backed with Super Powerful Bass and uses pressure less ear muffs. It gets voice assistant along with Bluetooth 5.0 and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Friendship Day 2019: Honor Band 4

MRP: Rs 2999

The Honor Band 4 comes with an AMOLED full-colour display with realtime heart rate monitoring, scientific sleep monitoring, Swim stroke recognition and smart assistant.

Friendship Day 2019: Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic

MRP: Rs 1499

Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic is another great option to gift on this friendship day. It comes with IPX4 Swear and splash-proof protection, along with secure fit design. It pairs easily with Bluetooth 4.1 and for audio gets dynamic bass.

Friendship Day 2019: Lenovo Ego Smartwatch

MRP: Rs 1,999

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch comes with a scientific sleep monitor, heart rate monitor, real-time motion tracking and up to 20days battery life. It comes with waterproof 5ATM, easy notifications, smart alerts and remote camera.

Friendship Day 2019: Ambrane AFB-29 Fitness Smart Band

MRP: Rs 999

Ambrane AFB-29 Fitness Smart Band comes with 0.86 OLED screen and is IP67 Water-resistant and gets 7+ activity tracker. The band comes with remote camera control and backs seven days of battery life.

Also, read: Toreto Boom: A powerful and dynamic speaker with absolute protection against water and shock