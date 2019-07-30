Toreto Boom: A powerful and dynamic speaker with absolute protection against water and shock

Toreto Boom

Toreto launches its latest Water Resistant Bluetooth speaker called Toreto Boom. This is the next generation, wireless speaker made for people who love adventure and love carrying music with them. The speakers are IPX5 enabled that can be used besides the pool and features a premium rubberized rugged exterior, making it shock-resistant giving a high level of durability.

Also, read: HMD Global unveils Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105 (2019) with a refreshed design

It gets a 1500mAh battery and comes with uninterrupted crystal clear music for 5 hours. Other than Bluetooth, users can play music via USB cable, FM, TF card and Aux cable. It offers 10 Watts of sound output and gets 10 meters of range.

The Bluetooth consumes less energy and is highly optimised. It comes with a unique feature of True Wireless Connection that allows users to connect two speakers simultaneously via Bluetooth V5.0. It gets a rubber finish which makes it look cool, stylish, shockproof and unbreakable.

Price and Availability:

Toreto BOOM price in India is Rs 1799 and comes in Black colour. It will be available across all retail stores and leading e-commerce platforms across India and gets a one-year warranty.

Also, read: PUBG Mobile Lite available in the Indian market for download