Image Source : PLAY.GOOGLE PUBG Mobile Lite available in the Indian market for download

PUBG Mobile Lite, which is the toned-down version of the famous mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile hit the Indian market on Friday and is available for download from the Google Play store.

Developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corp, PUBG Mobile Lite is designed to be compatible with more devices.

This version is optimised for low-end smartphone devices with a lower RAM, to offer an uncompromised gameplay experience to all its fans, the company said in a statement.

PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller map made for 60 players, which means faster-paced games that last 10 minutes while still keeping the traditional PUBG style of play.

With an installation pack of just 400MB and built for devices having less than 2GB RAM, the lite version aims to run smoothly for all players.

