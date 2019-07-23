Image Source : EA FIFA 20 gets changed Gameplay with 1v1 Play and Off the Ball feature

FIFA 20 from EA Sports has undergone an overhaul with its gameplay that is said to impact the way gamers strategize. The new FIFA 20 gameplay will include off the ball play on both offence and defence in the game. Recently, EA also gave a bit of insight into some parts of the gameplay for 1v1 aspects that include gamers having to master some new controller commands for handling 1v1 situations.

Also, read: Apple iPhone XR now available with Rs 22,900 discount

During the EA first release of their VOLTA Football trailer, the team discussed the improved FIFA gameplay and spoke of three main areas that include on the ball updates, FIFA 20 ball physics and off the ball gameplay changes.

According to EA, FIFA 20 will come with a lot of 1v1 situation over the pitch and also mentioned that the dribbler and defender would have more time and space to react to the situation that will aid in pushing the user to make strategic gameplay to adjust to this update.

Other big changes made by EA is to overhaul how AI defenders act in the game, which is said to include better defensive support from AI-controlled teammates.

FIFA has also rolled out a short video clip that shows an updated 'Dynamic 1v1 situation for attack and defence.

The FIFA 20 game will officially arrive on 27th September 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch.

New Set Pieces. More Clinical Finishing. Dynamic 1-on-1s. See all the new features in #FIFA20 gameplay https://t.co/rmpNOQDHGO pic.twitter.com/SfPuRf1iCn — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 18, 2019

Also, read: Asus ROG Phone 2 with Snapdragon 855 plus SoC and 120Hz display announced