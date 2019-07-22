Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone XR now available with Rs 22,900 discount

Apple iPhone XR 64GB was being sold at just Rs 50,000 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, which according to many could have been an amazing offer that was missed, but it doesn't end there. Users can get there hands on the iPhone XR with great new deals that include a discount of Rs 22,900 approx.

In order to attract buyers, Apple is offering a promotional offer to customers who pay via HDFC Bank cards for iPhone XR. With this users can buy the iPhone XR 64GB variant for as low as Rs 53,900.

Apple has also partnered with State Bank of India that is now offering an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers, which will be applicable on iPhone XR aswell. Using the SBI debit and credit card, the iPhone XR 64GB can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 53,900. To recall, Apple had launched the iPhone XR for Rs 76,000 in India.

The iPhone XR can be bought offline as well, wherein users with SBi card can buy the smartphone at a cheaper price. Apple is also offering no-cost EMI on the purchase of iPhone XR that is valid on HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance Limited and IDFC First bank.

