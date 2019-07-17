Image Source : STORE.MI Xiaomi launches the Mi 27W SonicCharge Superfast charger

With the launch of K20 series smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the new 27W Superfast charger that the company calls is a SonicCharge adapter. Xiaomi last year had launched the 18W Quick Charge 3.0 charger and now has launched the new 27W SonicCharge fast charger that will be useful for devices with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support that include Redmi K20 Pro and POCO F1, as both phones come with an 18W charger. Xiaomi, however, mentions Quick Charge 3.0 support on the site.

During the launch, Xiaomi said that the charger can charge the Redmi K20 Pro battery up to 58 per cent in half an hour and offer 10 hours of 4G Talktime with a 15-minute charge. The Redmi K20 comes with a 4000mAh battery.

The charger has a power output of 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2.25A and weighs 86.3 grams. The charger can withstand a voltage surge of up to 380V. According to the company, the charger comes with automatic temperature control that protects it from overheating. The charger doesn't come with a USB cable in the box and will be available in only white colour.

The Mi 27W SonicCharge fast charger price is Rs 999 and will be available on mi.com.

