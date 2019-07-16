Image Source : TWITTER/TECNOMOBILEIN TECNO Phantom 9 with 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and 6GB RAM launched

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings' smartphone brand TECNO Mobile on Tuesday said its flagship smartphone Phantom 9 will be available on Flipkart starting July 17.

Priced at Rs 14,999, TECNO Phantom 9 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 6GB RAM and 32MP selfie camera.

The first smartphone under Rs 15,000 segment to offer in-display fingerprint sensor incorporates photosensitive fingerprint technology and uses lens under the screen for faster and safer screen unlocking.

The back camera of Phantom 9 comes in a 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP configuration for the primary camera, ultra-wide-angle and a depth sensor respectively.

Additionally, it also comes equipped with Google Lens features, for smart identification of objects automatically popping up relevant information for your easy reach.

The 32MP selfie camera uses the second generation of camera technology 4-in-1 pixel which ensures high-definition resolution. It features dual front flashlight.

To give more screen space to the users, the phone's 6.4 inches FHD+ AMOLED display comes with 600 Nits brightness and 91.47 per cent screen to body ratio.

Inspired by Aurora styling for visual appeal, the device weighs just 164gm. Powered by the Helio P35 processor, TECNO Phantom 9 is packed with a 3,500mAh battery.

