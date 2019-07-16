Image Source : PIXABAY/JESHOOTS-COM Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus and iPhone SE sales discontinued in India: Apple to focus on premium iPhones

Apple hasn't been doing well in India and the company has now decided to take down it's four 'lower priced' smartphones from the shelves. Apple has done this as a part of its new strategy to focus on driving value against volumes. The company will no longer be selling the iPhone 6, iPhone 6Plus, iPhone 6sPlus and iPhone SE in India.

Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 6 used to the most affordable models in the country and all four models are out of stock on Amazon India, but Flipkart still shows iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 6 models in stock.

Followed with the discontinuation of the mentioned iPhone models, iPhone 6s will become the new cheapest model in India that will be Rs 8000 more expensive from the previously sold iPhone SE.

In India, Apple iPhone 6s will become the cheapest iPhone that will replace iPhone SE. The iPhone SE was sold for Rs 21,500 while users can now buy the iPhone 6S for Rs 29,500.

Apple took this decision in order to improve the revenue and profits in India. Although the iPhone sales will take a hit, the company plans on pushing the latest models.

Apple reportedly is also putting efforts on its upcoming iOS 13 that is said to support 22 Indian languages, Siri and maps for navigation that will now also understand Indian English accent.

