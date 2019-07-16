Image Source : PIXABAY/KAUFDEX Google listens to your confidential conversations: Reasons why big techs can't be trusted

Google has admitted that the company employees listen to private recordings for customer via Google Assistant, where they are able to access conversations that are not meant to be recorded.

Also, read: Toreto BOLT wireless earphones launched in India

Google is listening

Every time user access Google Assistant via Google Home or a smartphone, the interactions get recorded, which potentially get reviewed by contractors that according to Google is used for improving its products.

In addition to Google listening to your given commands, there are times when your device experiences what Google calls is 'false accept' wherein the conversation gets recorded even when the user isn't engaging directly with Google Assistant or have given a wake command, which means that it's highly possible that Google contractors could be listening to the audio recorded, even when you are not interacting with Google devices.

According to Google, about 0.2 per cent of all audio bits end up getting heard by the company's language reviews, wherein the company allows users to delete those snippets automatically or manually, over a period of time.

Almost 1000 private conversations in the Dutch language by some of Google's partners to a Belgian news site further added that the third-party contractors that were working for Google were able to access multiple sensitive user conversations that were recorded unintentionally.

Normally, users say 'Ok Google' to start a conversation with AI-powered virtual assistant on their smartphones, but there were times when users didn't access the virtual assistant, but the conversations got recorded. This put a big question on privacy, as there could be a lot of confidential conversations that someone you don't know could be listening.

Also, read: Snapchat to allow users to watch original 'Creator Shows'