Toreto BOLT wireless earphones launched in India

Toreto, the company that is known for audio product and power bank today launched its new audio device called the Toreto BOLT wireless earphones. The earphones come with features like magnetic earbuds playtime of 6 hours and more.

Toreto BOLT is a wireless earphone that can connect easily via Bluetooth and come with magnetic earbuds, backed with tangle-free cable. According to the company, the earphones offer a comfortable fit and deliver 'HD Sound with Powerful Bass'. It weighs 132g and also comes with an in-line microphone with play/pause button and volume control.

The earphone comes with a built-in 110mAh battery, backed with IPX5 certification and 1-year warranty. The package includes BOLT earphones, two pairs of earbuds, USB Charging cables and one-year warranty card.

In terms of colour options, Toreto BOLT will be available in two colour options of Red and Black. The Toreto BOLT price is Rs 1248 and will be available via Amazon.in and Toreto.in in India.

