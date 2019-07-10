Image Source : YOUTUBE/TECNOMOBILEINDIA TECNO Phantom 9 with an in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras launched in India

TECNO Mobiles launched a new smartphone in the Phantom series called the TECNO Phantom 9. This is a mid-segment smartphone that comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED Dot Notch display and comes with triple rear camera setup with Qual LED flash.

Other features of the phone include an in-display fingerprint scanner, curved back with S-shaped design, anti-fingerprint coating and nano holographic lines.

TECNO Phantom 9 specifications

The TECNO Phantom 9 comes with a 6.4 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded to 256GB via microSD card.

The TECNO Phantom 9 is a Dual SIM phone that runs on HiOS 5 based on Android 9.0 (Pie). For cameras, the phone comes with a 16 Megapixel rear camera with Quad LED flash, f/1.85 aperture, along with an 8 Megapixel 120-degree ultra wide camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor. The front houses a 32 Megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash. The phone gets Dual 4G VoLTE connectivity with WiFi 802.11 ac, GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 5 and Micro USB port. It houses a 3500mAh battery.

TECNO Phantom 9 price

The TECNO Phantom 9 price in India is Rs 14,999 that will be available via Flipkart starting 17th July and will come in Lapland Aurora colour.

