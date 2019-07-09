Image Source : TWITTER/ONEPLUS_IN OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.9 software update

OnePlus 7 Pro has got a new software update -- OxygenOS 9.5.9 -- that brings improvements in its camera, touch sensibility among others.

The company says that the new update would improve the photo quality of the 48-megapixel JPG images in the Pro Mode, and the auto-focus is now faster than before.

The OxygenOS 9.5.9 includes further improvement to the touch sensitivity of the display, optimized auto-brightness setting, the addition of assistive lighting for Face Unlock and the June security patch.

The update is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA) in an incremental manner, the company announced.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.67-inch QHD+ (3120x1440 pixels) resolution Fluid AMOLED curved display with no notches or punch holes.

The handset has a frosted glass finish at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera at the back.

It comes with a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The three cameras include a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP sensor with a telephoto lens and 16MP sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The pop-up camera includes a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 which can offer 50 per cent charge in just 20 minutes.

