Tuesday, July 09, 2019
     
Infinix Hot 7 with MediaTek Helio P25 CPU and 6.19-inch display launched in India

The Infinix Hot 7 price in India is Rs 7,999 and will be available via Flipkart starting from 15th July in three colours of Aqua Blue, Midnight Black and Mocha Brown.

New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2019 17:59 IST
Infinix has extended its range of smartphone in India and has launched the Infinix Hot 7. This is an upgraded variant of Infinix Hot 7 Pro that was launched last month. The phone comes with quad cameras with two sensors on the front and two at the back.

Infinix Hot 7 specifications

The Infinix Hot 7 comes with a 6.19-inch HD+ display with a notch on top and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage and runs on XOS 5.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

For camera, the phone comes with a 13 Megapixel f/2.0 primary camera along with a 2 Megapixel secondary camera on the front, along with a 13 Megapixel f/1.8 aperture with 2 Megapixel secondary camera. The phone comes with an LED flash both front and back and comes with some connectivity options of 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM slots, GPS with GLONASS and Bluetooth 5.0. For long usage, the phone houses a 4,000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 7 price

The Infinix Hot 7 price in India is Rs 7,999 and will be available via Flipkart starting from 15th July in three colours of Aqua Blue, Midnight Black and Mocha Brown.

