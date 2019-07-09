Image Source : FLIPKART Infinix Hot 7 with MediaTek Helio P25 CPU and 6.19-inch display launched in India

Infinix has extended its range of smartphone in India and has launched the Infinix Hot 7. This is an upgraded variant of Infinix Hot 7 Pro that was launched last month. The phone comes with quad cameras with two sensors on the front and two at the back.

Infinix Hot 7 specifications

The Infinix Hot 7 comes with a 6.19-inch HD+ display with a notch on top and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage and runs on XOS 5.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

For camera, the phone comes with a 13 Megapixel f/2.0 primary camera along with a 2 Megapixel secondary camera on the front, along with a 13 Megapixel f/1.8 aperture with 2 Megapixel secondary camera. The phone comes with an LED flash both front and back and comes with some connectivity options of 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM slots, GPS with GLONASS and Bluetooth 5.0. For long usage, the phone houses a 4,000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 7 price

The Infinix Hot 7 price in India is Rs 7,999 and will be available via Flipkart starting from 15th July in three colours of Aqua Blue, Midnight Black and Mocha Brown.

