Image Source : TWITTER/SLASHLEAKS Nokia 5.2 with triple rear camera and snapdragon 660 tipped online

Nokia that is owned by HMD-Global could launch a new smartphone with triple rear cameras called Nokia 5.2. Images of the phone were posted on social networking site Baidu with a code name 'Daredevil'. The phone is said to come with three rear cameras that include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

Also, read: Google Chrome set to get Play and Pause button for videos on the toolbar

Another tipster called Slashleaks has posted the image of the phone with some specs that include a Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and comes powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is said to runs on Android 9 Pie and house a 3,500mAh battery.

Looking at the image, one can notice a glass back design from the back, also showing the camera lens and LED flash unit placed in a circular module, followed with a fingerprint sensor.

As if now it is unclear what the phone will be called when launched officially, meanwhile, HMD Global is set to launch Nokia 9 PureView in India that features a five-camera setup at the back. Other features include the Snapdragon 845 processor, 2K screen and IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Nokia had officially announced the Nokia 9 PureView at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Also, read: ASUS ROG phone 2 with 120Hz display set to launch on July 23