Google Chrome set to get Play and Pause button for videos on the toolbar

Google Chrome is expected to come with a new Play/Pause button in the Chrome browser toolbar. This new feature will make it easier for users to pause and resume multimedia content that is played in the browser regardless of the tab it comes from.

The new feature will be called Global Media Controls (GMC) that was enabled this week in Chrome's testing playground. Right now the buttons appear on the right side of the URL bar that will show a popup which slides down from the button itself, which allows the users to stop and continue the currently playing media.

As per ZDNet's test, the button works on both video and audio content that will work across multiple Chrome windows by which user will be able to pause a video playing in a different window altogether.

The new Play and Pause button control will be added to Chrome's desktop version for Windows, Linux and Mac. The feature right now is very buggy and has a lot of crashing issues, every time you try pausing the video.

It's unclear when the button would go live on the main Chrome browser, but certainly looks like a useful feature.

