New Delhi:

Cockroach Janata Party's protest in Delhi on Monday left more than 100 personnel of the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces injured after the agitators clashed with the cops after being stopped during their 'Chalo Sansad' march towards the Parliament, said the police on Monday. This also includes over 10 Indian Police Service (IPS) and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Police) Services (DANIPS) rank officers.

According to the police, the medical reports of many personnel have suggested that several cops have sustained fractures. They fear that the count of the injured personnel could rise, pointing out that many cops are receiving treatment at multiple hospitals.

Several videos have also emerged on social media showing the clashes between the police and the CJP protesters. The police are now trying to verify the authenticity of the videos, hinting that further actions could be taken accordingly.

The police have also urged the agitators to maintain peace and calm, and exercise restraint to ensure public order is maintained. They said the CJP protesters must refrain from indulging in violent activities, while also advising them to refrain from believing the rumours that are being circulated.

70 detained, FIR registered

Around 70 people have also been detained by the police. However, the cops have clarified that those detained are not students and their personal details and antecedents are being verified. A first information report (FIR) has also been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) over clashes that caused damages to 15 to 20 police vehicles.

"Around 70 protesters have been detained. Appropriate legal action is being initiated, and an FIR is being registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws for rioting, assault on public servants, damage to public property and other offences committed during the protest," it said.

Meanwhile, heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel continues in the New Delhi district, especially in Central Park, the Inner Circle and adjoining roads. The police are unlikely to stop the protesters from demonstrating at the Jantar Mantar; however, they will likely request them to shift to the Burari Ground.

"Delhi Police remains committed to maintaining public order and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. Strict action will be taken against all persons found involved in unlawful and violent activities, in accordance with law," the Delhi Police said.

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