Attack on vessel near Ukraine's Odesa kills 4 Indians; government terms it deplorable

Kyiv:

As many as four Indian nationals were killed after a merchant vessel carrying them came under attack near the port of Odesa in Ukraine, said the government on Monday, while terming the incident as 'deplorable'. The development as Russia and Ukraine continue to trade strikes against each other.

The vessel was identified as 'MV GOLDEN LEO' which was carrying around 17 crew members, including five Indians. It came under attack while departing Odesa, the government said, while adding that one Indian national was also injured and his condition remains critical.

In its statement, the government said the Indian Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. It also extended condolences to the family members of the four Indian nationals who were killed in the attack.

"We wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided."

The attack on the merchant vessel

Several videos have surfaced on social media that showed smoke rising from the 'MV GOLDEN LEO' after it was targeted in a Russian strike last week; though India TV Digital cannot verify their veracity. Multiple social media handles have also claimed that 10 people, including four Indians, were killed in that strike, but there is no clarification from the Ukrainian government.

Reports suggest that 'MV GOLDEN LEO' was a Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel that was manned mostly by Indians Syrians. It has been claimed that three cruise missiles hit the vessel that caused a massive fire.

The strike on the vessel happened near Odesa, which is strategically crucial for Ukraine because it is country's principal seaport and one of the largest on the Black Sea. Generally, grains, metals, chemicals, and other goods are exported from here.

The port has been under Russian attack and another strike last week had left two people dead, which was condemned by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "It is important that every state institution and everyone involved in negotiations with partners on supporting Ukraine’s defense and resilience act with maximum speed and effectiveness. The implementation of everything agreed at the leaders’ level must be accelerated," he had said on X.

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