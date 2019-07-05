Image Source : SONY Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earphones with 32-Hours battery life announced

Sony launches its new truly wireless headphones called the Sony WF-1000XM3. The earphones come with feature premium portable design, backed with Bluetooth wireless technology featuring dual noise sensor machinery. The earphones feature complete background noise cancellation, backed with immersive sound experience.

In terms of specs, the Sony WF-1000XM3 offers 8 hours of power on a single with 3x charge via charging, offering 32 hours of play time. It comes with a Quick Attention function that allows users to chat easily without having to remove the headphones.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 comes with multi-talented HD Noise Cancelling Processor called QN1e that comes combined with Digital Noise Cancelling with 24bit Audio Signal processing along with a Digital-to-Analog converter and headphone amplifier that helps provide minimal distortion. It can be used for hands-free calling and get many settings and functions that can be controlled via the Sony Headphones Connect app that is available on Android and iOS.

It comes with a magnetic charging case that is equipped with USB Type-C that lets users charge the case easily and quickly. It comes in two colour options of black and platinum silver.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 will be made available in July for the price of $230 (Rs 15,700 approx.). It's not clear if Sony will be launching the headphones anytime soon in India.

