Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras featuring ZEISS Optics launching soon in India

Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras is said to launch in India this month. HMD Global has confirmed that the phone will be launching this month. The phone comes with Penta rear camera that features two RGB and three monochrome lenses that helps the device capture 10-times the amount of light compared to a single colour sensor, with ZEISS Optics.

The phone captures HDR shots using five cameras simultaneously with up to 12.4 stops of dynamic range along with a full scene 12 Megapixel depth map to fuse it together into one 12 Megapixel photo, backed with outstanding dynamic range along with the depth of field to refocus later.

The camera is capable of shooting 60 Megapixel images in burst mode that can process up to 240 megapixels of data. Another feature of the camera includes its ability to capture images in uncompressed RAW "DNG" format that allows users to edit and format directly on the phone using Adobe Lightroom as well as Native black and white photography. It gets a 20 Megapixel camera on the front.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

The Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 5.99 inch Quad HD pOLED display with 2560×1440 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Powering the phone is the 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It comes with a 12 Megapixel penta rear camera with 2 x RBG and 3 x mono with f/1.82 aperture, LED flash. On the front is a 20 Megapixel camera for selfies. The phone comes with IP67 water-resistance and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other features of the phone include a single speaker with smart amp along with 3 x mics with spatial recording. It houses a 3320mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging.

The Nokia 9 PureView will be available in Midnight Blue colour and more on the price will be known in the coming weeks.

