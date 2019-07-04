Image Source : EVENT.REALME Realme X Spider-Man edition announced in India before the official launch

Realme today officially announced the launch of the Realme X Spider-Man edition. This comes a day before the release of Spider-Man- Far From Home movie. The phone was announced in China last week that comes with a special gift box, which includes a limited edition protective case and Spider-Man themed preinstalled ColorOS 6.

The Realme X Spider-Man edition comes with customized wallpaper and icon pack that includes Spider-Man themed phone and charger. It is expected to launch along with the Realme X on July 15.

Realme X specifications (China)

The Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with the sixth generation in-display fingerprint scanner and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and comes with ColorOS 6 and Android Pie.

It gets a 48-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor backed with AI scene recognition along with a 5 Megapixel secondary camera. There a 16 Megapixel pop-up front camera for selfies. It comes with a gradient back with an S-shaped curve and houses a 3765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

