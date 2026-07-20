Several workers trapped as under-construction tunnel collapses after landslide in Sikkim; rescue operation on

Gangtok:

Several workers were trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Namchi district of Sikkim following a landslide, said officials on Monday. The Samardung tunnel's entrance was blocked due to the landslide this afternoon.

However, officials are not sure on how many workers are trapped and details are being verified. Some reports suggest the number stands at 27, while many claimed that 16 workers are trapped. A rescue operation remains underway, but things remain complicated after a suspected gas leak was reported.

According to officials, the methane gas is naturally emanating from underground strata or rock formations disturbed by the landslide. Several personnel are also experiencing dizziness and losing consciousness due to the gas, which has only complicated the situation.

"Rescue operations are being carried out by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF, district police and the Fire and Emergency Services. A specialised rescue team from neighbouring West Bengal has also joined the operation with gas-protective equipment for rescuers," District Collector Anupa Tamling said.

What caused the tunnel collapse?

Because of the methane gas, the rescue operatives were seen wearing gas masks and other protective gear, and ambulances were also kept on standby nearby. Officials said the tunnel was being constructed by Patel Engineering as part of NHPC's ADIT for the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Power Project.

It is not clear on what caused the landslide that trigged the collapse of the under-construction tunnel. However, it could be attributed to the heavy rainfall in the region. Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Sikkim and neighbouring West Bengal, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in the region.

Additionally, the weather department had also issued an orange alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region.

Notably, Namchi's Lingi–Paiyong area was also hit by flood last month following the heavy rainfall, which washed away bridges, damaging roads, and snapping the connection to many villages in the area. Later, the district administration had directed all departments to submit detailed status reports, emphasising the need for regular field inspections to identify potential hazards and prevent future disasters.

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