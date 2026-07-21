10 killed, several trapped in Sikkim tunnel collapse after landslide; rescue operations underway

Gangtok:

At least 10 people were killed after an under-construction tunnel collapsed following a landslide in Sikkim's Namchi district, police said on Tuesday. The death toll could rise as search and rescue operations are still underway at the site, a Namchi district official said.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the tunnel of NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung in Jholungey caved in due to a landslide. He said that a total of 25 people, including project officials and workers, were trapped inside the ADIT-3 tunnel when it suddenly collapsed on Monday.

The Chief Minister further said that the teams of the Namchi district administration, Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), Sikkim Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pakyong and Siliguri, along with other specialised agencies, were working tirelessly to recover the bodies of the remaining workers trapped inside the tunnel.

"Ten bodies have been recovered till 9.30 am on Tuesday. Seven of the deceased have been identified, while three unidentified bodies were sent to the District Hospital Singtam and STNM Hospital," the Namchi police said in a statement. Of the seven identified deceased, four were from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, one each from Assam, Punjab and Uttarakhand's Dehradun, and one was a resident of Namchi, it said.

PM Modi speaks to Sikkim CM, announces ex-gratia

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Sikkim Chief Minister and took stock of the situation. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured. "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction tunnel in Namchi, Sikkim. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured in the incident from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Tamang said following the tragic incident at the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project tunnel at Samardung, the PM spoke with him to enquire about the situation and the ongoing rescue operations. "His words of concern and compassion for the affected workers and their families, along with his assurance of every possible assistance from the Government of India, have provided immense strength and reassurance to the people of Sikkim during this difficult hour," the CM said in a post on X.

Amit Shah assures all help from Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Sikkim Chief Minister to enquire about the situation. He took stock of the ongoing rescue operations and assured all possible help and assistance to the affected people from the Centre, the officials said.

Around 27 workers were trapped inside the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project tunnel at Samardung after a landslide blocked the entrance and triggered a suspected gas leak on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The rescue operation has been severely hampered due to the presence of gas inside the tunnel, with several rescuers reportedly experiencing dizziness and losing consciousness while trying to reach the trapped workers.

Officials suspect that the gas may be naturally released from underground strata or rock formations that were disturbed following the landslide.

(With PTI inputs)

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