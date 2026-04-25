Sikkim General Municipality Election Results: SKM wins 58 wards unopposed, BJP 4 in one-sided civic polls

Gangtok:

The Sikkim General Municipality Election results 2026 turned out to be a one-sided affair after the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha secured 58 of the 63 wards unopposed after opposition parties, SDF and CAP, boycotted the urban body polls held on April 24.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ally of SKM, also won 4 wards, according to the state election commission.

The lone contest remains on a ward in the Gangtok Municipal Corporation, results for which will be out shortly after the counting of votes began ta 8 am.

Why did opposition boycott local polls?

The boycott by SDF and CAP was in protest against the reservation criteria for the urban local body elections.

With most seats decided uncontested, only 2 candidates remained in the fray: BJP’s Srijana Chhetri and independent candidate Bindhya Cintury. The contest for the Diesel Power House ward under the Gangtok Municipal Corporation is expected to draw attention, especially after the ruling SKM withdrew from the seat.

These elections were conducted across nine urban local bodies, including the Gangtok Municipal Corporation, the Namchi Municipal Council, and seven Nagar Panchayats (Singtam, Pakyong, Rangpo, Gyalshing, Jorethang, Soreng, and Mangan). According to the State Election Commission (SEC) Sikkim, approximately 93,800 voters took part across 63 wards and 121 polling stations.

What happened in the 2021 Sikkim local body elections?

The last Sikkim General Municipality Elections were held on March 31, 2021, with results declared on April 3, 2021. In these polls, the Sikkim Krantkari Morcha (SKM) won 58 seats unopposed, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got four.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won 58 of 63 wards in nine urban local bodies in the Himalayan state unopposed, while its alliance partner BJP bagged four, according to the State Election Commission.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and the Citizen Action Party Sikkim (CAPS) had already announced that they will boycott the municipal elections on April 24, questioning the reservation criteria for the urban body polls.

The nine urban local bodies - Gangtok, Singtam, Pakyong, Rangpo, Gyalshing, Namchi, Jorethan, Soreng, and Mangan - together have 63 seats.

Also read: When was the last municipal election held in Sikkim and who won it? Full details