Sikkim General Municipality Election 2026: Full poll schedule, parties, candidates and wards

Gangtok:

The Sikkim General Municipality Election 2026 is scheduled to take place on Friday April 24, 2026, with polling hours set from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The counting of votes and the official declaration of results will follow the next day, April 25, 2026, starting from 8:00 AM onwards. These elections are being conducted across nine urban local bodies, including the Gangtok Municipal Corporation, the Namchi Municipal Council, and seven Nagar Panchayats (Singtam, Pakyong, Rangpo, Gyalshing, Jorethang, Soreng, and Mangan). As per the updates from the State Election Commission (SEC) Sikkim, approximately 93,800 voters will participate across 63 wards and 121 polling stations.

Sikkim General Municipality Election 2026: Check full schedule

The SEC Sikkim has announced the following schedule for the upcoming Municipal Elections:

30.03.2026 – Last date for filing nominations (11:00 AM to 3:00 PM)

01.04.2026 – Date for scrutiny of nominations (11:00 AM to 3:00 PM)

04.04.2026 – Last date for withdrawal of nominations (11:00 AM to 3:00 PM)

24.04.2026 – Date of poll (8:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

25.04.2026 – Counting of votes and declaration of results (from 8:00 AM onwards)

Sikkim General Municipality Election 2026: Check parties, candidates

Pempo Dorjee Lepcha for candidacy of 19-Tadong (Scheduled Tribe) Councillor Seat- BJP Party

Dawa Sherpa for candidacy of 11-Arithang-I (Scheduled Tribe) Councillor Seat- Independent

Srijana Chettri for candidacy of 10-Diesel Power House (Unreserved) Councillor Seat- BJP Party

Bindhya Cintury for the candidacy of 10-Diesel Power House (Unreserved) Councillor Seat- Independent.

Rajani Singh Cintury for the candidacy of 01-Pipal Dara under Singtam Nagar Panchayat (Scheduled Caste) (Women) – BJP party

Sikkim General Municipality Election 2026: Wards and polling stations

The number of wards and polling stations under each is as follows:

Gangtok Municipal Corporation – 21 wards, 69 polling stations

Singtam Nagar Panchayat – 5 wards, 6 polling stations

Pakyong Nagar Panchayat – 5 wards, 9 polling stations

Rangpo Nagar Panchayat – 5 wards, 7 polling stations

Gyalshing Nagar Panchayat – 5 wards, 5 polling stations

Namchi Municipal Council – 7 wards, 9 polling stations

Naya Bazar Jorethang Nagar Panchayat – 5 wards, 6 polling stations

Soreng Nagar Panchayat – 5 wards, 5 polling stations

Mangan Nagar Panchayat – 5 wards, 5 polling stations

District-wise statistics of wards, polling stations and total voters are as follows:

Gangtok District – 21 wards, 69 polling stations, 58806 voters

Gyalshing District – 5 wards, 5 polling stations, 2,662 voters

Mangan District – 5 wards, 5 polling stations, 2,043 voters

Namchi District – 7 wards, 9 polling stations, 7069 voters

Pakyong District – 5 wards, 9 polling stations, 3883 voters

Soreng District – 5 wards, 5 polling stations, 1,850 voters

What happened in 2021 Sikkim General Municipality Election?

The last Sikkim General Municipality Elections were held on March 31, 2021, with results declared on April 3, 2021. In these polls, the Sikkim Krantkari Morcha (SKM) won 58 seats unopposed, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got four. The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won 58 of 63 wards in nine urban local bodies in the Himalayan state unopposed, while its alliance partner BJP bagged four, according to the State Election Commission.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and the Citizen Action Party Sikkim (CAPS) had already announced that they will boycott the municipal elections on April 24, questioning the reservation criteria for the urban body polls. The nine urban local bodies - Gangtok, Singtam, Pakyong, Rangpo, Gyalshing, Namchi, Jorethan, Soreng, and Mangan - together have 63 seats.