CJP protest LIVE: Protesters reach near RBI, close to Parliament, security forces use tear gas shells

New Delhi:

Security forces on Monday (July 20) stopped protesters attempting to march towards Parliament from the Sansad Marg side. The demonstrators were halted near the Sansad Marg Police Station as they tried to move ahead to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march at Jantar Mantar. Tensions escalated as several protesters attempted to break through security barricades. Security personnel used tear gas shells near Shastri Bhawan to disperse the crowd and prevent them from moving towards the restricted area.

The action came amid heightened tensions in the high-security zone. Heavy security arrangements have been put in place across central Delhi amid the CJP's protest march, with authorities restricting movement towards Parliament. According to the news agency PTI sources, security has been doubled across the New Delhi district with additional companies of paramilitary forces and police personnel from adjoining districts deployed to maintain law and order. Several companies of paramilitary forces, which had been kept in reserve, have also been pressed into service as the situation evolved. Delhi Police personnel from several adjoining districts have been deployed at key junctions, sensitive locations and around government buildings to strengthen the security grid.

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