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CJP protest LIVE: Protesters reach near RBI, close to Parliament, security forces use tear gas shells

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

CJP protest LIVE: Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel remained in place across central Delhi to prevent any breach of security.

Police personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march, near the Jantar Mantar, at Sansad Marg.
Police personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march, near the Jantar Mantar, at Sansad Marg. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Security forces on Monday (July 20) stopped protesters attempting to march towards Parliament from the Sansad Marg side. The demonstrators were halted near the Sansad Marg Police Station as they tried to move ahead to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march at Jantar Mantar. Tensions escalated as several protesters attempted to break through security barricades. Security personnel used tear gas shells near Shastri Bhawan to disperse the crowd and prevent them from moving towards the restricted area.

The action came amid heightened tensions in the high-security zone. Heavy security arrangements have been put in place across central Delhi amid the CJP's protest march, with authorities restricting movement towards Parliament. According to the news agency PTI sources, security has been doubled across the New Delhi district with additional companies of paramilitary forces and police personnel from adjoining districts deployed to maintain law and order. Several companies of paramilitary forces, which had been kept in reserve, have also been pressed into service as the situation evolved. Delhi Police personnel from several adjoining districts have been deployed at key junctions, sensitive locations and around government buildings to strengthen the security grid.

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Live updates :CJP protest

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  • 2:16 PM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
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  • 2:14 PM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
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  • 2:13 PM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Security tightened at key locations

    Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel remained in place across central Delhi to prevent any breach of security. Security has been doubled across the New Delhi district with additional companies of paramilitary forces and police personnel from adjoining districts deployed to maintain law and order, police sources said. Several companies of paramilitary forces, which had been kept in reserve, have also been pressed into service as the situation evolved, they said. Delhi Police personnel from several adjoining districts have been deployed at key junctions, sensitive locations and around government buildings to strengthen the security grid.

     

  • 2:13 PM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Chaotic scenes unfold as security forces use tear gas to disperse protestors

    Security forces used tear gas shells near Shastri Bhawan here as several protesters attempted to push through security barricades in a bid to reach Jantar Mantar to join the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament on Monday, sources said. The action came amid heightened tensions in the high-security zone.

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