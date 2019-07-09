Image Source : REALME Realme Million Days sale: Discounts on Realme 3 Pro, extended 2 years warranty on Realme C2 and more

Realme had launched the Realme C2 back in April and is touted to be one of the best budget smartphones. Madhav Sheth, the company head in a Tweet announced that the phone sold over a million units since the launch, for which the brand has announced the 'Realme Million Days' sale, wherein the brand is offering two years warranty on Realme C2. The two-year warranty will apply only to those C2 units that are bought during the sale.

#DeshKaRealChoice indeed! We are celebrating 1 million users of #realmeC2 with cool offers from 10th-12th July:

- 2 Yrs Warranty on realme C2

- Open Sale of realme C2

- #realme3Pro 4GB 500/- off at INR 13,499 & 6GB 1000/- off from INR 14,999

Grab it in the #realmeMillionDays. — Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) July 9, 2019

Looking back at the specs, the Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+display with 1,560 x 720-pixel resolution with waterdrop notch and is powered by the 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor backed with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It runs on ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie and comes with a dual rear camera of 13 Megapixel and 2 Megapixel camera with LED flash and PDAF. On the front is a 5 Megapixel camera for selfies. The phone misses out on the fingerprint sensor but supports face unlock. In terms of connectivity, the phone comes with Bluetooth 4.2,

Other than Realme C2, the 'Realme Million Days' sale is offering discounts on Realme 3 Pro, after which the 4GB + 64GB variant has received Rs 500 discount that can be bought for Rs 13,499, whereas the 6GB+64GB that was priced at Rs 15,999 can now be bought for Rs 14,999.

