Realme likely to launch a lite version of Realme 3 alongside Realme X

Realme has already launched the Realme X in China and will be launching the Realme X in India on July 15, 2019, at an event in New Delhi. According to reports, the company could also unveil another smartphone at the launch teased as Realme 3i. The poster has been teased on Flipkart and the company calls it 'Smartphones Ka Champion'.

According to the famous tipster, Ishan Agarwal, Realme would launch a lite version of Realme 3 that was launched in March. As per the tipster, Realme will be launching a trimmed down version of Realme 3.

Looking back, the Realme 3 is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 1520×720 resolution, featuring a dual rear camera setup of 13 Megapixel+2 Megapixel along with a 13 Megapixel AI selfie camera. It runs on ColorOS on top of Android 9 Pie and houses a 4230mAh battery.

Realme is also expected to launch the Realme X Spider-Man edition alongside Realme X on July 15, 2019. Realme had launched the Realme X in China for Rs 1,499 (Rs 15,000 approx.), However, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said that the phone in India would get different specs and will be priced at around Rs 18,000 approx.

