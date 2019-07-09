Tuesday, July 09, 2019
     
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teaser video suggests it could replace desktop and laptops

Rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could cost between $1,100-$1,200 (Rs 75,000 to Rs 85,000 approx.).

New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2019 14:58 IST
Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Note 10 at the Unpacked event that will take place on 8th August this year. Before the phone could officially launch, there have been several leaks of the upcoming phone. Samsung Indonesia has now officially released a small teaser video that suggests on how just one device can be used for different purposes, instead of multiple devices.

The video shows, how one is required to switch from one device to another for performing different tasks, as every individual device has its own use, and how this problem could be sorted out.

To know more, one will have to stay tuned to watch the Galaxy Unpacked event. 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is said to come with a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display and will likely come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and an equivalent Exynos processor with up to 12GB RAM. It is said to come with Android Pie based One UI OS and is said to feature a triple-rear camera set up at the back.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price (expected)

As far as the prices are concerned, according to a Russian website, the Galaxy Note 10 could cost between $1,100-$1,200 that would range between Rs 75,000 to Rs 85,000 approx.

