Nokia 6.1 gets cheaper by Rs 2,000

Image Source : NOKIA Nokia 6.1 gets a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India

HMD Global had launched the Nokia 6.1 last year with the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant and later launched the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. The Nokia 6.1 was originally launched at Rs 16,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant.

Also, read: ASUS ROG phone 2 with 120Hz display set to launch on July 23

The Nokia 6.1 3GB RAM and the 32GB variant was selling at Rs 8,999 and has now received Rs 2000 price cut, which now sells for Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB version and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB version. The revised prices can be reflected on the Nokia India website for now and is still yet to be revised on Flipkart and Amazon.

Looking back at the specs, the Nokia 6.1 comes with a 5.5 inch 2.5D curved glass display with 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 630 processor with Android 8.1 Oreo and the phone comes with a 16 Megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture with dual-tone LED flash, ZEISS optics along with an 8 Megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone comes with a unibody metal design that is made of 6000 series aluminium and houses a 3000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Also, read: WhatsApp Fake news! WhatsApp will not shut down and won't be chargeable in future