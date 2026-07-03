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  4. ESP vs AUT FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Lamine Yamal eager for knockout phase, can Austria shock Spain?
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ESP vs AUT FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Lamine Yamal eager for knockout phase, can Austria shock Spain?

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

Spain face Austria in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 in Los Angeles. The 2010 champions are unbeaten and yet to concede in this tournament. Austria rely on pressing and counter-attacks under Ralf Rangnick. Check live updates and score.

Lamine Yamal celebrating his goal
Lamine Yamal celebrating his goal Image Source : AFP
Los Angeles:

Spain and Austria meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood. It’s a knockout clash defined by contrast as Spain’s possession-heavy control plays against an Austrian side that prefers high-intensity pressing. 

Notably, Spain arrive as unbeaten group leaders, having not conceded a single goal in the group stage of the competition. They dictated the play in all the matches through a midfield trio of Rodri, Pedri, and Fabian Ruiz. Their build-up remains patient and positional, with wide threats like Lamine Yamal stretching defences and Dani Olmo operating between the lines.

Austria, meanwhile, enter as disciplined overachievers who rely on vertical transitions and aggressive counter-pressing under Ralf Rangnick. Their route to the Round of 32 included late drama and resilience, with Marko Arnautovic providing a focal point in attack and David Alaba anchoring the back line. Austria’s game plan is expected to target Spain’s wide spaces and disrupt their rhythm early, forcing turnovers in midfield rather than allowing sustained possession.

Both teams have already confirmed starting XIs, with Spain expected to line up in a 4-3-3 and Austria in a compact 4-2-3-1. Spain’s selection leans toward technical fluidity and control, while Austria’s shape prioritises compactness and quick forward breaks.

Historically, Spain hold the edge in this matchup, but knockout football brings uncertainty, especially against a side capable of turning games chaotic through pressing waves. Spain’s unbeaten run and defensive solidity make them favourites, yet Austria’s energy and directness ensure this is unlikely to be a straightforward passage. The key battle will be Spain’s ability to resist pressure in buildup versus Austria’s efficiency in the final third.

Meanwhile, the winner of the match will play the winner of Portugal and Croatia in the round of 16.

 

Live updates :ESP vs AUT FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Spain vs Austria Tactical analysis, Score, Playing XIs, Highlights, Score

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  • 12:04 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello from Los Angeles!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Spain and Austria in the FIFA World Cup round of 32 from the Los Angeles Stadium. Both teams have already announced their playing XIs and are currently engaging in light training. 

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