Realme X Spider-Man edition launched in China

Realme X was unveiled in China back in May and will be making its way in India soon. Realme has launched a new variant of the device today in China called the Realme X Spider-Man: Far Away From Home edition. The specs of the Spider-Man version are identical to Realme X, apart from the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant and the Spider-Man UI. The case inside the box comes with the Spider-Man logo on the front.

Realme X specifications (Chinese variant)

In terms of specs, the Realme X comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels and 91.2 per cent screen to body ratio. The phone comes powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor that features a dual rear camera of 48 Megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5 Megapixel camera with LED flash. On the front is the 16 Megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The phone runs on ColorOS on top of Android 9 Pie and houses a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support.

The Realme X SpiderMan edition has been priced in China at CNY 1,799 (Rs 18,000 approx.).

