Xiaomi pre-launch Alpha sale for Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro on 17th July that will be made available on Flipkart. The company has announced a pre-launch Alpha Sale for Redmi K20 series ahead of the launch and the sale is expected to begin on 12th July from 12 pm, both on Flipkart and Mi.com. With this user will be able to reserve a unit for themselves before the actual sale of July 17, by paying some amount.

The pre-launch Alpha Sale for potential buyers of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will give users an opportunity to reserve a unit before the July 17 sale. Using the Alpha Sale, users will be able to pre-book a unit by paying a booking amount of Rs 855 that will guarantee them the purchase of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro at the first sale.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 specifications

As per the specs, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro both feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080x2340 pixels. Both phones come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a hardware DC dimming support.

For internal specs, the Redmi K20 Pro comes powered by Snapdragon 855 processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU along with 8GB RAM, while Redmi K20 comes with Snapdragon 730 processor.

The Redmi K20 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 Megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, along with with a 13 Megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8 Megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also comes with a 20 Megapixel pop-up camera for selfies.

The Redmi K20 also gets three lenses at the back and comes with a 48 Megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor. Both phones pack a 4,000mAh battery, wherein the Redmi K20 Pro gets a 27W fast charging support and the Redmi K20 gets an 18W fast charger.

