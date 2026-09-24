Shaque Trust No One Review: Seven episodes, too many mysteries and a thriller that loses focus

Movie Name: Shaque: Trust No One

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: September 24, 2026

Director: Rensil D'Silva

Genre: Mystery thriller

Some stories leave an impact not because of their twists, but because of the emotion with which they begin. The pain of being separated from your child is one such emotion. Shaque: Trust No One attempts to turn this deeply sensitive situation into a mystery and crime story. Directed by Rensil D’Silva, the series follows a mother who, years after losing her daughter, refuses to believe that she is no longer alive. For her, the passage of time has not been enough to extinguish the hope that one day her daughter will return to her.

This is where the series' most interesting question emerges. Is her hope rooted in the truth, or have years of trauma begun to affect her perception? Shaque establishes this question effectively in its opening episodes. The initial episodes create a sense of mystery, give viewers reasons to suspect different characters and suggest that the story could eventually unravel several intriguing layers. The problem begins when the series starts adding too many elements around this central premise.

Shaque: Story and Plot

The series revolves around Anvita, who lives in Shimla. Several years ago, her newborn daughter mysteriously disappeared from a hospital. An investigation was launched at the time, but there was no trace of the child. As the years passed, the family tries to move on with their lives, but Anvita was unable to leave the incident behind. She refuses to accept that her daughter is dead. Her hope is reignited when she receives a mysterious photograph around her daughter's birthday every year. This prompts her to intensify her search.

Her husband, family, friends and several new people enter the story, with each character having some aspect that could potentially place them under suspicion. Meanwhile, Anvita meets a family whose daughter is the same age her missing child would have been.

The story then moves towards a new question. Has Anvita finally reached the right place in her search, or is she unable to distinguish between hope and fear? Up to this point, the premise is quite strong. A mother, a years-old mystery and a child whose identity is in question could have been the foundation for a compelling thriller.

However, instead of relying on this central idea, the series keeps introducing new tracks. Illegal surrogacy, betrayal in relationships, family tensions, black magic, psychological confusion and several other mysteries gradually become part of the narrative. Some of these elements are interesting on their own, but when brought together, they weaken the hold of the main story.

The biggest drawback is that instead of following the one question they genuinely want answered, viewers are constantly pushed towards several other questions.

Shaque: Does the Mystery Hold Until the End?

The biggest challenge for Shaque is that it constantly expects viewers to make guesses, but its clues are sometimes so obvious that the direction of the story becomes clear well in advance.

In a good mystery show, every new clue should make viewers rethink their theories. That does happen on a few occasions here, but in several places, the red herrings are so obvious that their purpose becomes apparent.

The series also repeatedly uses DNA tests to move the story forward. Initially, they appear to be an important investigative tool, but their repeated use gradually diminishes their impact. In some instances, characters reveal secrets rather quickly, without the story providing a convincing reason for why those secrets were kept hidden or a strong enough dramatic basis for why they are suddenly revealed.

As a result, the mystery does not always feel as though it is unfolding naturally. Instead, it sometimes appears to be revealed according to the requirements of the screenplay.

This is why, by the time the story reaches its final episode, the excitement of the mystery is replaced by a greater curiosity about where exactly the makers intend to take the story.

Shaque: Direction and Screenplay

Rensil D’Silva has previously demonstrated his understanding of the crime and drama genres. His intention with Shaque is also clear. He wants to maintain an air of mystery and ensure that viewers cannot completely trust any of the characters.

However, the direction suffers primarily because of an overstuffed screenplay. The story has been stretched across seven episodes by continuously adding new twists and subplots. Had the narrative been tighter, with the primary focus remaining on the mother-daughter relationship and the investigation, its emotional impact could have been much stronger.

The series uses lighting, visual effects and sequences involving illusions to create a sense of thrill in certain scenes. However, these elements sometimes feel less like natural extensions of the story and more like devices telling the viewer that they are supposed to feel scared or experience suspense.

Instead of creating a genuine sense of thrill, the treatment sometimes becomes visibly "thriller-like".

What is most disappointing is that the story itself had enough substance. It did not need a new mystery every few minutes. A mother's nine-year search alone could have been a strong enough foundation to keep viewers invested.

Shaque: Shimla Is Beautiful, But Fails to Become Part of the Story

The location is one of the series' visual strengths. Shimla's weather, mountains, mist and deserted roads could have created a fantastic atmosphere for a mystery series. However, while the camera captures Shimla's beauty, the show does not quite manage to turn that atmosphere into part of the story's tension.

The location mostly remains in the background. With a better treatment, the mountainous setting could have become an integral part of the story's sense of loneliness, fear and uncertainty. Here, Shimla often feels like little more than a beautiful backdrop.

Shaque: Performances

Parineeti Chopra's role as Anvita is not an easy one. The character has to navigate several emotions at once, including a mother's pain, anger, anxiety, hope and mental instability. Chopra manages to capture this emotional breakdown effectively in certain scenes. Her efforts are particularly visible when Anvita appears desperate to find her daughter. However, the problem is that Anvita is written with almost the same level of intensity for most of the series. As a result, the distinctions between her grief, fear and anger sometimes become blurred.

Tahir Raj Bhasin gets a character with grey shades. The actor attempts to bring a sense of mystery and unease to the role, but the character does not receive enough depth from the screenplay.

Jennifer Winget brings a different sense of ease to the ensemble. Her character has several layers, and the actress appears capable of handling its different shades. There is a naturalness to her scenes that often provides relief from the series' otherwise heavy-handed treatment.

Soni Razdan also gets a role that helps create a different kind of tension in the story. Her screen presence is impactful, although the performance could have left a stronger impression had the character been given more room to develop.

Harleen Sethi handles the emotional and negative shades of her character well. Sumeet Vyas also makes an impression despite his limited screen time. However, Anup Soni leaves the strongest impact. As police officer Khurana, he convincingly portrays the fatigue of an experienced investigator and his obsession with the old case. His character grounds the series at several points.

Shaque: What Doesn't Work?

The first issue is the length and pacing. The way several tracks have been added to sustain the story across seven episodes often takes attention away from the central mystery.

The second major problem is the predictability of the twists. The series constantly tries to surprise viewers, but certain clues and suspects are presented so clearly that their direction becomes easy to anticipate.

The third issue is the lack of emotional depth. A mother who has lost her newborn daughter and spent years searching for her should have a much deeper emotional impact on the viewer. The series tells us about this emotion more than it makes us feel it.

Some of the decisions surrounding the police investigation also feel convenient. Several important pieces of information emerge precisely when the screenplay needs to move on to its next twist. This affects the credibility of the investigation. Most importantly, the series wants viewers to suspect everyone, in keeping with its title, but not every character is given a sufficiently strong motive or backstory. The result is that suspicion is created, but curiosity does not always follow.

Shaque: The Final Verdict

Shaque: Trust No One had the foundation of a strong and emotional story. A mother searching for her lost daughter years after her disappearance is, in itself, a subject that could have been turned into a highly effective crime thriller.

The series begins with promise, and some of the performances work well. Parineeti Chopra puts in a sincere effort, Jennifer Winget brings an ease to her character, and Anup Soni delivers the most convincing performance.

However, too many subplots, a convenient screenplay, some easily predictable twists and uneven pacing weaken the series' overall grip. Even the stunning location of Shimla fails to create the kind of atmosphere one expects from a mystery series.

The biggest drawback is that the story does not fully trust the emotional strength at its core. It needed tighter storytelling, fewer twists and greater emotional depth.

Shaque: Trust No One certainly has the seed of a good mystery, but in stretching it across seven episodes, the story ends up scattering itself in too many directions.

If you enjoy slow-burning crime mysteries and family dramas, you can give it a try, but do not expect it to deliver a consistently high level of thrills.

2.5 out of 5 stars for Shaque.

Also read:

Shaque: Trust No One trailer out, Parineeti Chopra sets out search for her child; Jennifer Winget returns

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