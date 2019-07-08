Image Source : PIXABAY/VINNY1987 Best 5 wireless earphones under Rs 2,000

Best 5 wireless earphones under Rs 2,000: With smartphones ditching away 3.5mm headphone jack ports, users are slowly adapting to the wireless Bluetooth technology. The Bluetooth wireless speakers come in a different range, so following are the best wireless earphones available in the market you can buy under Rs 2,000.

Boat Rockers 255 (Rs 1,499)

The Boat Rockers 255 come with a 10mm audio drive and feature metal construction. It comes with an adjustable rubber ear hook, backed with removable silicone earbuds for universal fit. The earphones come powered by the Qualcomm CSR 8365 chipset that aids in offering great sound quality backed with true HD sound. It features IPX 5 sweat and water resistance and comes with 6 hours of battery life.

Mivi Thunder Beats Wireless (Rs 1,899)

Mivi Thunder Beats are the in-ear wireless earphones that come equipped with a metallic exterior body. It features noise cancellation Cvc 6.0 that helps to eliminate unwanted noise. The earphones are powered by the Qualcomm CSR 8645 chipset that offers aptX support for HD audio output. It comes with a 120mAh battery and delivers 7 hours of play time on a single charge.

Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphones (Rs 1,499)

The Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphones come loaded with rotatable ear hook design that can adjust as per users ear and comes with a splash and sweatproof resistant with IPX4 ratings. The earphones offer 9 hours of battery life with 260 hours of standby time. It offers a 3-button design and comes with Google Assistant support.

Portronics POR-038 Harmonics Play (Rs 1,629)

The Portronics POR-038 Harmonics Play is another great earphone that comes with superior audio experience, backed with noise cancellation and clear Bass sound. The earphone can charge in 2 hours and offer a talk time of 10 hours with a standby time of 300 hours.

JBL T160BT (Rs 1,797)

JBL T160BT is a great earphone that comes with impressive sound quality backed with punchy bass. It offers 6 hours of play time with a quick recharge of just 2 hours. It gets a 3 button remote with microphone along with magnetic cable management that keeps the earphone tangle-free.

