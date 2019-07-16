Image Source : AMAZON.IN Amazon Prime Day sale: Best gadgets from Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi under Rs 599

Amazon Prime day sale is on and comes with some great deals on all electronic items, gadgets and home appliances. There are a lot of offers and discounts on a range of products. Following are some range of headphones, earphones and other gadgets from Xiaomi, JBL, Samsung and more, you can buy under Rs 599.

Mi Compact MDZ-28-DI Bluetooth speaker (MRP 899/ Selling price 599)

The Mi Compact MDZ-28-DI Bluetooth speakers come with Bluetooth version 4.2 and features a 480mAh battery that offers 6 hours of usage.

boAt Bass Head 225 in-ear headphones with mic (MRP 500/ Selling price 499)

The boAt earphones are available in seven colour options of Black, Blue, Neon Lime, Forest Green, Molten Orange, Frosty White and Red.

Panasonic on-ear stereo headphones RP-HF300ME-K with Integrated Mic and Controller (MRP 1,899/ Selling price 599)

The Panasonic on-ear stereo headphones RP-HF300ME-K come with 30mm drivers and can be bought for Rs 599.

Mi Earphones Basic with Mic (MRP 599/Selling price 399)

The Mi Earphones Basic with Mic comes in three colour options of Blue, Black and Red.

JBL C50HI in-ear headphones (MRP 999/Selling price 399)

The JBL C50HI are wired earphones that are available in four colour options of Black, Blue, White and Red.

Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable (MRP 399/Selling price 249)

The Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable comes with support for Quick charge along with safe and fast charging of 2.4 A.

Samsung EVO Plus Grade 1, Class 10 32GB MicroSDHC 95 MB/S Memory Card with SD Adapter (MRP 1149/Selling price 398)

The Samsung EVO Plus Grade 1 Class 10 32GB memory card comes with ultra-fast read and write speeds up to 95mbps and 20mbps respectively.

SanDisk Ultra CZ48 16GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive (MRP 599/Selling price 299)

The SanDisk Ultra CZ48 16GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive comes with a fast transfer speed of up to 100mbps with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatibility.

Samsung EO-HS130DWEGIN Stereo Headset (MRP 690/Selling price 449)

The Samsung EO-HS130DWEGIN Stereo Headset comes with a built-in microphone with in-line multifunction remote.

Motorola Pulse 2 on-ear wired headphone (MRP 1999/Selling price 599)

The Motorola Pulse 2 on-ear wired headphone comes with 36mm driver that comes in-line with a microphone for hands-free calling.

