Image Source : CONSUMER.HUAWEI Huawei Watch GT Active with 1.39 inch AMOLED display, GPS and Real-time Heartrate monitoring launched in India

Huawei launches the Huawei Watch GT Active that comes with improved design and bezel pattern. It comes with similar specifications like the previous generation and features a 14-day battery life, Huawei TreSleep 2.0, Huawei TruSeen3.0 heart rate monitoring and more.

It comes with a new Triathlon mode that can record your activity like cycling, swimming, running and more.

HUAWEI Watch GT Active specifications

The Huawei Watch GT Active comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with 454x454 pixels and 326 PPI. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 that can connect easily with Android 4.4 and above along with iOS 9.0 devices. It comes with 5ATM Water-resistant with up to 50 meters and gets GLONASS, GPS and GALILEO. It comes with an optical heart rate sensor and offers up to 14 days of battery life.

The Huawei Watch GT Active price is Rs 15,990 and comes in two colour options of Green and Orange. It comes with one year warranty and gets 10 days of the replacement policy. The Huawei Watch GT Active will be available on Flipkart.

