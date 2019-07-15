Image Source : AMAZON.IN Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs and more

Amazon Prime Day sale has begun and is exclusively available for its Prime members. This will be a 48-hour sale wherein users will get offers on smartphones, LED TVs and other gadgets.

Amazon Prime Day sale 2019- Deals on smartphones

Redmi 6 3GB RAM+64GB

Redmi 6 gets Rs 2000 off and is available for Rs 6,999.

HONOR 8C 4GB+32GB

HONOR 8C gets Rs 1000 off and is available for Rs 7,999.

LG W10

LG W10 gets Rs 500 off and will be available for Rs 8,499.

Realme U1 3GB +32GB

Realme U1 gets Rs 1000 off and will be available for Rs 8,999.

Redmi Y3 3GB+32GB

Redmi Y3 gets Rs 1000 off and will be available for Rs 8,999.

Samsung Galaxy M20 4GB+64GB

Samsung Galaxy M20 gets Rs 1000 off and will be available for Rs 11,990.

Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB+64GB

Nokia 6.1 Plus gets Rs 3000 off and is available for Rs 11,999.

Samsung Galaxy M30 4GB+64GB

Samsung Galaxy M30 gets Rs 1000 off and is available for Rs 13,990.

Nokia 8.1 4GB+64GB

Nokia 8.1 gets Rs 1500 off and is available for Rs 18,499.

Nokia 8.1 6GB+128GB

Nokia 8.1 comes with Rs 1000 off and will be available for Rs 21,999.

Honor View20

Honor View 20 gets Rs 10,000 off and will be available for Rs 27,999.

Apple iPhone 7 32GB

Apple iPhone 7 gets Rs 5000 off on MRP and is available for Rs 34,999.

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ gets Rs 6000 off and is available for Rs 43,990.

Apple iPhone XR 64GB

Apple iPhone XR gets Rs 26,901 off on MRP and will be available for Rs 49,999.

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro gets Rs 13,000 off and offers free HUAWEI Watch GT. The phone can be bought for Rs 56,990.

Amazon Prime Day sale 2019- Deals on speakers and more

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancellation Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM3 gets Rs 6,410 off and will be available for Rs 23,490.

Bose Soundlink Revolve

Bose Soundlink Revolve gets Rs 5,970 off and is available for Rs 13,930.

Fire TV Stick 4k

Fire TV Stick gets Rs 2000 off and is available for Rs 3,999.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote gets Rs 1200 off and is available for Rs 2,799.

Amazon India has paired with HDFC for Amazon Prime Day sale, where HDFC users get 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1750 on purchase of Rs 3000 or more.

